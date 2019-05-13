Clear

All You Need to Know for Monday

Top Headlines for Monday May 13

Posted: May. 13, 2019 9:02 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that happened around 9:00 Saturday night at the Central West Village Apartments in Brazil. One person was shot. police tell our radio partners at 95.9 The Legend that 23 year old Cody Wampler has been arrested. He faces charges of resisting law enforcement and may face additional charges. the victim has not been identified. but we can tell you he's in Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with unknown injuries.

////.

Happening tonight- police officers who have died in the line of duty will be honored during a candlelight vigil in Terre Haute. It will happen outside the police department headquarters starting at 8:00. It's part of National Police Week. Terre Haute police officer Rob Pitts will be among those honored and remembered during ceremonies in Washington, D.C. this week. news 10's Heather Good and Brady Harp are in D.C. don't miss their coverage: "Saluting a Legacy of Honor" - this week only on News 10.

////.

The body of former U.S. Senator Richard Lugar will lie in state Tuedsay at the statehouse rotunda from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The family will greet visitors from the public during that time. Lugar's funeral will be on Wednesday at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. Those wishing to attend the funeral must register in advance. you can register at the lugarcenter.org. the 6-term senator and former Indianapolis mayor died April 28th at age 87. .

////.

This Saturday hundreds of people in the Wabash Valley will be going "Topless for p.i.n.k.” the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies and the support group "PINK" have come together to raise awareness for breast cancer. News 10's Abby Kirk was live at the Terre Haute Regional Airport where the event this weekend will take place. She has more on how you can participate. this weekend hundreds of Jeeps will line up and fill this space here at the Terre Haute Regional Airport. It's the third annual 'Going Topless for pink' ride. More than 300 Jeeps have registered to participate on Saturday! Organizers want to make that number even bigger, this year the goal is to hit the 500 mark. The group will also hold a Jeep Show this Friday. Both events will take place at the Terre Haute Regional Airport. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised goes directly to Pink of Terre Haute,  a breast cancer support group.  All the money donated to pink stays right here in the Wabash Valley and goes towards breast cancer fighters and survivors. 

///.

A job alert - the Vigo County Commissioners will host a job fair today at the Booker T Washington Center from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. Commissioners say it's a way to let the community know about current job openings, but also spread the word about the benefits of working for the county. .

///.

A traffic alert - Milling and paving work starts today on a few busy streets around Terre Haute. Portions of Hulman Street from Fruitridge to State Road 46 and Fruitridge Avenue from Hulman Street to Wallace Avenue will be closed. Crews remind you that none of these roads will be totally closed. They will be providing local access to homeowners that only have these roads to access their homes. The work should wrap up by Saturday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Cooler than normal
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Young chefs graduate from cooking program

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Surviving Glenn Home

Image

Police make arrest in apartment shooting

Image

Mostly cloudy, mild and calm. High: 62°

Image

MVC Track Final Day

Image

Rose falls in HCAC title game

Image

Mother's Day Forecast

Image

12 Points Revitalization

Image

Sisters of Providence digitize Saint Theodore Guerin's works

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017