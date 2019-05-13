All You Need to Know for Monday

An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that happened around 9:00 Saturday night at the Central West Village Apartments in Brazil. One person was shot. police tell our radio partners at 95.9 The Legend that 23 year old Cody Wampler has been arrested. He faces charges of resisting law enforcement and may face additional charges. the victim has not been identified. but we can tell you he's in Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with unknown injuries.

Happening tonight- police officers who have died in the line of duty will be honored during a candlelight vigil in Terre Haute. It will happen outside the police department headquarters starting at 8:00. It's part of National Police Week. Terre Haute police officer Rob Pitts will be among those honored and remembered during ceremonies in Washington, D.C. this week. news 10's Heather Good and Brady Harp are in D.C. don't miss their coverage: "Saluting a Legacy of Honor" - this week only on News 10.

The body of former U.S. Senator Richard Lugar will lie in state Tuedsay at the statehouse rotunda from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The family will greet visitors from the public during that time. Lugar's funeral will be on Wednesday at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. Those wishing to attend the funeral must register in advance. you can register at the lugarcenter.org. the 6-term senator and former Indianapolis mayor died April 28th at age 87. .

This Saturday hundreds of people in the Wabash Valley will be going "Topless for p.i.n.k.” the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies and the support group "PINK" have come together to raise awareness for breast cancer. News 10's Abby Kirk was live at the Terre Haute Regional Airport where the event this weekend will take place. She has more on how you can participate. this weekend hundreds of Jeeps will line up and fill this space here at the Terre Haute Regional Airport. It's the third annual 'Going Topless for pink' ride. More than 300 Jeeps have registered to participate on Saturday! Organizers want to make that number even bigger, this year the goal is to hit the 500 mark. The group will also hold a Jeep Show this Friday. Both events will take place at the Terre Haute Regional Airport. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised goes directly to Pink of Terre Haute, a breast cancer support group. All the money donated to pink stays right here in the Wabash Valley and goes towards breast cancer fighters and survivors.

A job alert - the Vigo County Commissioners will host a job fair today at the Booker T Washington Center from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. Commissioners say it's a way to let the community know about current job openings, but also spread the word about the benefits of working for the county. .

A traffic alert - Milling and paving work starts today on a few busy streets around Terre Haute. Portions of Hulman Street from Fruitridge to State Road 46 and Fruitridge Avenue from Hulman Street to Wallace Avenue will be closed. Crews remind you that none of these roads will be totally closed. They will be providing local access to homeowners that only have these roads to access their homes. The work should wrap up by Saturday.