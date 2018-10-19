All You Need to Know for Friday

A traffic alert for Terre Haute drivers.

Starting at seven this morning -

Steelton avenue will be closed from Fruitridge avenue to Alexander street.

Work should be done by next Friday at six p.m.

Crews will be resurfacing the railroad crossing.

///

Railroad crossing work has been delayed on First street in Terre Haute.

Now -- work is not expected to begin until October 29th.

The closure is just north of Hulman street.

You'll still be able to travel on Prarieton street -- southbound in that area.

///

Members of a Vigo county council committee voted to recommend 24 additional jail staffers.

Last night theVigo County council budget committee made a favorable recommendation to bring that number before the full council.

The council would have to vote to hire them.

Vigo county leaders have to give a report to a federal judge on their progress on fixing conditions at the jail by November 6th.

They have to appear before a judge in Indianapolis on November 13th.

////

Brian Detty is facing charges of arson and endangerment.

That's in connection with a fire at a Vincennes motel.

It happened around three Wednesday morning at Doll's Motel.

That's on the city's south side.

No injuries were reported.

///

The Saudi investigation into the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi could wrap up by tomorrow.

Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd.

Turkish authorities believe he was killed there by Saudi agents.

///

Child sex abuse within the Catholic church is now being investigated by the justice department.

Yesterday -- federal prosecutors served subpoenas on seven Pennsylvania dioceses.

This follows a state grand jury report that described decades of rampant sex abuse by some 300 "predator priests."

CBS News has learned that the US Attorney in Buffalo, New York served a subpoena on that city's diocese as well.

///

Donations are being accepted again today and tomorrow for the victims of Hurricane Michael.

You can drop them off at the Terre Haute Kroger on 25th and Wabash.

Bernie McGhee of Terre Haute and his team will then drive the items to the victims in the Florida panhandle.

They'll mainly be collecting food, toiletries and children's clothing.

///

The Vigo County School Corporation held the first in a series of public meetings last night.

Only three people showed up at Davis Elementary.

Attendance was slightly better at Dixie Bee Elementary School.

The corporation wants to hear your thoughts about the school system and its future plans.

You can find a list of future meetings with this story at wthitv.com.

Meanwhile -- on monday -- the vigo county school board will vote on a new contract for teachers.

It's one that may include a raise.

Under the proposal -- the corporation will also increase the amount it pays toward health and dental premiums "and" the retirement savings plan for teachers

///

Millions of dollars are up for grabs in both the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery games this weekend.

The estimated jackpot for tomorrow night's powerball drawing now stands at 430-million dollars.

Meanwhile -- the mega millions jackpot is up to $970 million right now!