All Vigo County middle schools set to start remote learning later this week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All Vigo County middle schools are set to move to remote learning later this week.

On Monday, the Vigo County School Corporation said starting on November 12, students in the middle schools will start remote learning.

They are expected to return to in-person learning on November 30.

All middle and high school co-curricular programs and athletics will be on hold until at least November 16.

Terre Haute North, South, and West Vigo are also on remote learning until November 30. High school students at Booker T. Washington will continue in-person learning.

See the full release below:

"All Vigo County middle schools will move to remote learning Thursday, November 12 and students will return to the building on Monday, November 30, due to concerns about COVID-19 and available staff members, as well as the high number of cases in Vigo County and the district’s ability to contact trace. Vigo County’s three traditional high schools will extend their current remote learning model until Monday, November 30.

The district hopes to return to face-to-face instruction in middle and high school, but community spread is currently having a severe impact on the district’s ability to provide staff for school.

“Most cases that are impacting the school are transmitted outside of the school,” said Dr. Darren Brucken, the Vigo County Health Commissioner. “Our community’s social activities are having a detrimental impact on our children.”

For the last several weeks, school-based staff absences have remained around 10% per day due to quarantine, positive cases, and staff experiencing symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19 but may be seasonal illness.

All middle and high school co-curricular programs and athletics in will be paused until at least Monday, November 16.

Students may stop by their school during school hours to retrieve necessary materials and Chromebooks. Students may pick up a free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at their school from 11 a.m.-noon. Staff members who are able to report to the building will be on campus during normal school hours."