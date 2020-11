VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All Vigo County School Corporation students are able to get school meals, even though they are all learning remotely.

Students can visit any Vigo County School for a free breakfast and lunch for the next day. Schools will be open from 11 am until noon.

School officials told us that many students are on free and reduced lunches, so they want to be able to give food to students who need it.