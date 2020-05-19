INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Education recognized all Indiana teachers collectively Tuesday as the 2021 Teacher of the Year.
The department traditionally has recognized a single educator with the award each year.
“The COVID-19 pandemic brought new complexities and challenges to schools with no advance warning,” State Schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said in a statement. “Teachers across our state have displayed a level of flexibility and commitment.”
For more than 60 years, the Department of Education has conducted the Teacher of the Year program to recognize outstanding classroom teachers from across the state. The program’s mission is to inspire, rejuvenate, and celebrate the teaching profession.
Related Content
- All Indiana teachers recognized as 2021 Teacher of the Year
- Indiana teacher charged with drug possession
- Indiana teacher challenges district transgender name policy
- Indiana teacher shortage includes STEM subjects, languages
- Teacher Salaries a Problem in Indiana
- Teacher gun training program clears Indiana Senate
- Richland County teacher earns honors as Illinois Teacher of the Year
- Indiana education official against plan to arm teachers
- Indiana teacher faces 36 molestation charges; single victim
- Indiana continues to see teacher shortage amid drop in pay