All-Inclusive playground planned for Robinson City Park

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Wednesday morning kids were out and about at the Robinson city park. Making the best out of summer vacation. But the parks department is looking to improve the playgrounds they use.

Park superintendent Mike Shimer explains, "Our playground is very dated. We have several pieces that are very nice but our smaller playgrounds are very dated. Felt like it was time to upgrade those."

That upgrade looks to go beyond just replacement. The department plans an all-inclusive playground.

Shimer says, " e utilized by kids with special needs and also kids who aren't special needs. But hopefully everyone and everyone's ability. We'll have a little bit for everything. All-inclusive means just that includes everybody."

The project goal is $100,000. That's where the department is looking for your help. Right now they've raised over $82,000.

Shimer says, "We've had fundraisers, we had one Saturday night that raised fifteen hundred dollars, so nice activity. We'll have some more of those and let everyone in the community have a little ownership in our project."

That ownership also goes to planning. Once the department meets its goal they will have the community chip in with planning ideas. All to make sure the playground is exactly what the community wants.