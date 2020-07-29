Clear

All 50 states have issued warnings about those mysterious packages of seeds

All 50 states have now issued warnings about mysterious, unsolicited packages of seeds that people across the nation have received in the mail in recent weeks.

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 6:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- All 50 states have now issued warnings about mysterious, unsolicited packages of seeds that people across the nation have received in the mail in recent weeks.

The packages appear to be coming from China, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Photos shared by state agriculture departments show packages marked with labeling from China Post, which operates the official postal service of China. Some of the labels also indicate that the packages contain jewelry, although inside is typically a packet of seeds in clear, plastic packaging.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said at a briefing on Tuesday that the address labels were forged and that China Post has asked USPS to send those packages to China for investigation.

USPS said in a statement that it was aware of the mailings and is in consultation with federal, state and local partners. The agency declined to elaborate further.

It's not exactly clear who is behind the packages or what their intent is, but the leading theory is that they are part of a "brushing scam" -- when third-party sellers send people items they didn't order and write glowing product reviews on their behalf.

"At this time, we don't have any evidence indicating this is something other than a 'brushing scam' where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales," the USDA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The USDA said its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) was investigating the situation along with the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection, other federal agencies and state agriculture departments.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is also investigating similar reports from residents.

Officials think it could be part of a 'brushing scam'
Officials haven't confirmed for sure whether these packages are an example of "brushing." But it seems to be a likely possibility given that most of the recipients say they didn't order the items, said Katherine Hutt, chief communications officer for the Better Business Bureau.

"When people get a package that they didn't order, that's one of the first things that we suspect," Hutt told CNN.

Brushing is typically carried out by third-party sellers on Amazon, Ebay, Etsy or other e-commerce platforms who are looking to boost sales through positive reviews, explained Hutt. Those platforms typically only accept reviews for fulfilled orders, so the sellers will ship unsolicited items to recipients and use their names to pose as satisfied customers and submit fake, glowing reviews on their behalf.

Those reviews could be for any product, despite what item the recipient actually received. That might be why some of the packages people have received in recent weeks have been labeled as containing jewelry despite containing seeds, Hutt said. It just so happens that seeds are lightweight and likely cheaper to mail.

If you're the target of a brushing scam, that doesn't necessarily mean any of your personal information has been compromised beyond your name and address, Hutt said. And in the case of these packages of seeds, so far there haven't been any reports or evidence indicating that people have been hacked.

What you should do if you get a package
If you happened to receive one of these packages, here is what the USDA and Better Business Bureau recommend you do:

  • Contact your state plant regulatory official or APHIS state plant health director. You can find that information here and here, respectively.
  • Keep the packaging and mailing label intact. The USDA asks that people hold onto the packages until they receive further instructions from authorities.
  • Don't open the packet of seeds or plant them. Right now, their origins are unknown. The USDA is planning to test the contents of the packages to determine whether they pose any agricultural or environmental risks.
  • Don't discard them in the trash. They could end up in a landfill, where they could take root.
  • Make sure personal information hasn't been compromised. "Brushing scams" could indicate that someone has obtained your personal data. Check your bank statements, credit reports and credit card bills periodically to ensure nothing nefarious is taking place.

Check the USDA and your state agencies for updates. These are the warnings from each state: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington state, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Rain Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Assistant grants available to Robinson businesses affected by COVID-19

Image

Vigo County Sheriff's Office now allows you to file police reports online - here's how

Image

Local company wins $10,000 in Rubber Duck Regatta...and then gives most of it right back

Image

Vigo County Election Board looks ahead to General Election

Image

Remembering former Indiana Governor Joe Kernan

Image

Person shot in road rage incident at southern Vigo County grocery store

Image

Child hurt after vehicle crashes into southern Vigo County building

Image

Ahead of the 2020-2021 school year, VCSC reminds parents about immunizations

Image

Holcomb announces Indiana will remain in Stage 4.5 until at least August 27 Part 2

Image

Holcomb announces Indiana will remain in Stage 4.5 until at least August 27

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 174968

Reported Deaths: 7638
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1034414857
Lake11608439
DuPage11005510
Kane8820293
Will8191338
Winnebago3570120
St. Clair3264154
McHenry2743111
Madison194271
Kankakee162466
Rock Island146730
Champaign142518
Unassigned1297192
Kendall122521
Peoria106633
Sangamon85033
DeKalb78825
Boone70823
Jackson55619
McLean48715
LaSalle42818
Randolph4117
Macon38622
Ogle3615
Adams3551
Coles32720
Clinton31117
Stephenson3116
Tazewell2908
Whiteside28916
Union27321
Williamson2705
Grundy2545
Iroquois2357
Monroe23013
Knox2231
Vermilion1812
Henry1781
Cass17411
Warren1720
Jefferson16317
Morgan1615
Lee1292
Montgomery1285
McDonough12115
Macoupin1173
Marion1160
Franklin1050
Jo Daviess1031
Douglas1012
Perry921
Pulaski900
Bureau842
Saline830
Christian804
Livingston762
Woodford753
Effingham671
Logan670
Clark630
Jersey591
Jasper507
Moultrie500
Washington500
Johnson490
Mercer490
White490
Fayette443
Bond412
Shelby411
Mason400
Menard400
Cumberland392
Gallatin390
Ford381
Lawrence380
Carroll362
Alexander350
Piatt340
Wayne321
Massac310
Crawford300
Hancock271
De Witt260
Wabash260
Edgar250
Fulton240
Greene170
Marshall170
Hardin160
Schuyler140
Hamilton130
Brown120
Pike110
Richland110
Clay100
Henderson90
Edwards70
Pope70
Putnam70
Calhoun60
Scott60
Stark60
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 63678

Reported Deaths: 2924
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13954713
Lake6791266
Elkhart439972
Allen3416155
St. Joseph285476
Hamilton2288103
Cass17289
Hendricks1666105
Johnson1574118
Vanderburgh15008
Porter108339
Tippecanoe99611
Clark95045
Madison77464
LaPorte77229
Kosciusko76811
Howard75863
Marshall71820
Bartholomew69746
Monroe62030
Floyd60944
Noble60528
Boone59245
Hancock57937
Delaware57352
Dubois57010
Jackson5324
LaGrange52810
Shelby49326
Grant47229
Warrick43929
Dearborn42127
Morgan39931
Vigo3869
Henry34618
White32910
Clinton3263
Montgomery32121
Lawrence30027
Decatur28532
Wayne2748
Harrison26322
Miami2412
Scott22810
Greene22534
Daviess21219
Putnam2128
DeKalb2054
Jennings19512
Jasper1892
Steuben1893
Gibson1862
Ripley1797
Franklin1758
Perry16412
Orange15624
Starke1515
Posey1470
Wabash1473
Jefferson1452
Whitley1386
Fayette1367
Carroll1222
Fulton1221
Wells1172
Huntington1163
Knox1130
Newton10610
Spencer1052
Randolph964
Washington911
Clay885
Tipton873
Rush784
Jay750
Adams731
Owen701
Pulaski691
Brown661
Sullivan661
Fountain572
Benton560
Blackford512
Crawford400
Martin400
Parke380
Switzerland380
Ohio373
Pike280
Union240
Vermillion220
Warren191
Unassigned0199