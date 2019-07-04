Clear

Alex Kor remembers his mother's legacy

Alex Kor comments on his mother's death. Others in the community remember the impact Eva left on their lives.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 11:45 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 11:45 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Eva Kor died peacefully Thursday morning in Poland.

She was 85 years old. 

To many, Eva Kor was and still is a world hero. 

However, to Alex Kor, she's simply his mother.

News 10 talked to him on the phone Thursday afternoon.

He told us there's not replacing mom.

"Because she persisted and persevered, she made a name for herself in her words in her messages," said Kor. 

Peggy Tierney is the editor of the book Surviving the Angel of Death.

Tierney says kor filled her with lessons of letting the anger go.

"If Eva can forgive the Nazis I can forgive blank whatever it is," said Tierney.

Kor was like a grandmother to others.

Annika Sontag says having Kor in her life helped shape who she is today.

"I was able to have her so close. She didn't let anyone keep her down keep her quiet. She was outspoken she went out around the community she didn't let anything hold her back"

Alex Kor says the family is doing ok as of right now.

He told us her legacy must never be forgotten

"I can't take the place of my mom but now I think of these trips perhaps my voice will at least lend some credence of her words and perhaps I can continue her messages "

Alex says they're preparing a memorial service overseas.

It'll be on Sunday.

He said her funeral will be in Terre Haute once they return.

Kor says there should also be a public memorial later this month.

We will continue to keep you updated.

