Alex Kor and others remember Eva Kor a year after her death.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- When you hear the name Eva Kor the words advocate or strong may come to mind.

To Alex Kor and others, it's mother and mentor.

Within this last year some have made sure Eva Kor's legacy and message continue to live on.

365 days later, it still isn't easy.

"It's been a process that kind of continues to unfold," said Kor.

July 4th holds a different meaning for Alex Kor.

A year ago his mother, Eva kor passed away.

Eva is the founder of Terre Haute's Candles Holocaust Museum. A local celebrity, she shared her message of forgiveness all over the world.

"You know, I cannot replace my mom but I think it's important to continue to tell the story of the holocaust the lessons of the holocaust my mom's work needs to be continued," said Kor.

Kor said over the last 10 months, he's stepped into that role.

He serves on the Candle's board and speaks about his parents' experience.

But keeping her message alive doesn't rest on only his shoulders.

"We haven't really felt like she's gone in a sense," said Catie Hann who works at the Holocaust Museum.

She said Eva's spirit is still embedded there.

From her messages on the walls to her dimensions in testimony exhibit, a 2-dimensional image of Eva that has hundreds of messages.

"We still have her voice and her presence there. But we have started to see a need to share our personal stories and personal connections with Eva so that way people can still connect with her and her memory as well," said Hann.

Kor said his mother may be gone, but the lessons she left behind are ones we can all use.

"To see how somebody can overcome something so terrible, and have a really good outlook on life I think is something all generations, all ages all demographics can learn from," said Kor.

Kor and Hann told us they're dedicating the next 25 years of the candles holocaust museum to Eva and all the work she accomplished.