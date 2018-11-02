NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say Alec Baldwin has been arrested for allegedly punching someone during a dispute over a New York City parking spot.
Police say the actor was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. Friday in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood.
A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.
Related Content
- Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute punch
- Wanted Parke County woman arrested
- California prosecutors allege 10 children in filthy home were waterboarded, hit with crossbows, BBs, kicked and punched.
- Domestic dispute turns into fatal stabbing
- Heather Locklear arrested for alleged domestic violence
- Investigation into alleged battery at Parke County daycare
- Two Parke County residents busted for alleged insurance fraud
- Police report man stole safe, threatened victim and punched officer
- GOP Senate candidates throw verbal punches at final debate
- Woman arrested for Counterfeiting in Parke County
Scroll for more content...