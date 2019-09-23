Alcohol may have been a factor in a fiery weekend crash, one person airlifted

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in after a Sunday crash in Vermillion County.
The crash happened on Hazelbluff Road near County Road 200 East.
First responders found 55-year-old Danny Miley ejected from his on-fire vehicle.
Police say Miley left the roadway, and hit a wooden post, and then crashed into a tree.
He was taken to a Clinton, Indiana hospital, and then airlifted to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.
Police said Miley is in stable condition.
