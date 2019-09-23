Alcohol may have been a factor in a fiery weekend crash, one person airlifted

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in after a Sunday crash in Vermillion County.

The crash happened on Hazelbluff Road near County Road 200 East.

First responders found 55-year-old Danny Miley ejected from his on-fire vehicle.

Police say Miley left the roadway, and hit a wooden post, and then crashed into a tree.

He was taken to a Clinton, Indiana hospital, and then airlifted to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.

Police said Miley is in stable condition.