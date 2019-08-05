Alcohol and wheelies may have played a part in Friday night motorcycle crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more details after a double motorcycle crash on Friday night in Vigo County.
It happened just before 7:00 on South U.S. Highway 41 and Allendale Road.
On Monday, Indiana State Police told News 10 Cody Powers was doing 'wheelies' on his motorcycle.
That is when he lost control and hit a guardrail.
Powers was transported to the hospital, where he continues to recover.
Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
