Alcohol and wheelies may have played a part in Friday night motorcycle crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more details after a double motorcycle crash on Friday night in Vigo County.

It happened just before 7:00 on South U.S. Highway 41 and Allendale Road.

On Monday, Indiana State Police told News 10 Cody Powers was doing 'wheelies' on his motorcycle.

LINK | DOUBLE MOTORCYCLE CRASH SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL

That is when he lost control and hit a guardrail.

Powers was transported to the hospital, where he continues to recover.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.