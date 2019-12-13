CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil man is dead after a Thursday night crash in Clay County.
The crash happened just before 9:00 on Cory/Staunton Road near State Road 42.
When first responders arrived, they found a vehicle that was being driven by 32-year-old Anthony Moran crashed into a utility pole. A passenger from the vehicle was walking around in what appeared to be a confused state.
The passenger was taken to Regional Hospital for treatment.
Police said Moran died on the scene of the crash.
The investigation is still on-going, but police believe that speed and alcohol may have played a part in the crash.
Related Content
- Alcohol and speed may have been a factor in fatal Clay County crash
- Alcohol a factor in weekend Parke County crash
- Victim identified in Clay County fatal crash
- Alcohol may have been a factor in a fiery weekend crash, one person airlifted
- Wind Chill Factor
- Wind Chill Factor
- UPDATE: Sheriff's Office: Drugs & high speed may be factors in deadly crash
- Clay County Election Results
- Officials looking into cause of fatal Clay County fire
- Name released in weekend Clay County fatal accident