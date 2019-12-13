Alcohol and speed may have been a factor in fatal Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil man is dead after a Thursday night crash in Clay County.

The crash happened just before 9:00 on Cory/Staunton Road near State Road 42.

When first responders arrived, they found a vehicle that was being driven by 32-year-old Anthony Moran crashed into a utility pole. A passenger from the vehicle was walking around in what appeared to be a confused state.

The passenger was taken to Regional Hospital for treatment.

Police said Moran died on the scene of the crash.

The investigation is still on-going, but police believe that speed and alcohol may have played a part in the crash.