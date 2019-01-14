Alcohol a factor in weekend Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say alcohol was a factor in a serious weekend crash in Parke County.

It happened on Sunday afternoon near Turkey Run State Park.

Police say Shaun Bacon crossed the center line, left the roadway, and hit several trees.

Because of the severe damage to the vehicle, Bacon had to be cut out.

He was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.