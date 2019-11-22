Clear

Alaska man arrested after drugs found in spoiled goat guts

A 71-year-old Alaska man is under federal arrest after he was found with $400,000 in illegal drugs hidden in spoiled goat intestines at an airport.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 71-year-old Alaska man is under federal arrest after he was found with $400,000 in illegal drugs hidden in spoiled goat intestines at an airport.

Authorities say Cenen Placencia of Kodiak was arrested Wednesday at Anchorage’s international airport.

An affidavit filed with charging documents say investigators with Alaska State Troopers searched a large fish box Placencia had checked as luggage.

The affidavit says inside was loosely wrapped frozen meat, which was thawed and revealed packages containing about 740 grams of heroin and 389 grams of methamphetamine.

Troopers say Placencia was in custody at the Anchorage jail.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Placencia.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina Sherman says Placencia is scheduled for a Friday afternoon arraignment on a charge of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Cloudy start and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Sky clears up, cooler. High: 44

Image

Investigation underway into deadly crash in Knox County

Image

Investigation underway into deadly crash in Knox County

Image

All You Need to know for Friday

Image

'Reach inside your heart and give what you can,' An annual event dedicated to giving back to childre

Image

Friday: Sky clears up, cooler. High: 44

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Linton basketball

Image

Heavy police presence at Vincennes apartment complex

Image

Christmas trees and hot chocolate: Holiday Hill Tree Farm getting set for the holiday season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley