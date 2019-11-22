Alaska man arrested after drugs found in spoiled goat guts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 71-year-old Alaska man is under federal arrest after he was found with $400,000 in illegal drugs hidden in spoiled goat intestines at an airport.
Authorities say Cenen Placencia of Kodiak was arrested Wednesday at Anchorage’s international airport.
An affidavit filed with charging documents say investigators with Alaska State Troopers searched a large fish box Placencia had checked as luggage.
The affidavit says inside was loosely wrapped frozen meat, which was thawed and revealed packages containing about 740 grams of heroin and 389 grams of methamphetamine.
Troopers say Placencia was in custody at the Anchorage jail.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Placencia.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina Sherman says Placencia is scheduled for a Friday afternoon arraignment on a charge of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
