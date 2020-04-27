Alarming decrease in child abuse calls, advocates warn it could lead to major spike

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The pandemic has families spending more time together and while quality time can be good, there are some who feel worried about the increased alone time.

Child abuse advocates are among that group. Many are concerned that isolation has a direct impact on increased abuse.

News 10 spoke with Emily Perry, the founder of Susie's Place, a child advocacy center.

Perry tells us that she's confident things are happening behind closed doors during the isolation.

"It's increased the stress, the anxiety, the financial complications that factor into families and all of those factors actually make child abuse worse and so we know abuse is still happening, if not happening at a higher rate right now," said Perry.

In April of 2019, Susie's Place worked 119 abuse cases.

In April of 2020, they've only worked 17 cases. Those numbers show an 85% drop in a short time period.

Kids are staying home which means trusted adults are no longer making daily contact.

Perry tells us that teachers and coaches are typically the ones reporting the abuse. Without the in-person interaction, it's hard to tell what's going on behind the scenes.

Once the quarantine ends, Perry is concerned there will be a major spike in cases.

"There's a fear that there will be a tidal wave of reports of child abuse as soon as children have access to safe trusted adults or loved ones are able to start interacting with children again and so we're preparing for that," said Perry.

It's important to always check-in on loved ones and friends. If you suspect any type of abuse, be sure to report it.

Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline: 1-800-800-5556.