Airport plans to unveil future plans during public meeting next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Regional Airport is unveiling its future plans.

The airport has updated its strategic plan over the last year. They first heard from the public in March.

Another public meeting is set for June 15 to show off the finalized plans.

"We're seeing a change now, where there's a lot of opportunities, particularly for an airport of this size, so I think in the next coming years you'll really see a big difference out here," Monica Newhouse told us.

The plan includes improvements to safety, surrounding businesses, and more. The airport hopes to improve the whole eastern district with its changes.