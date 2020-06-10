Airport board looking at other options after two July fly-ins canceled

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Board members at Terre Haute Regional Airport are looking at other options after two major events set to happen in July were canceled.

We told you about two fly-ins, both estimated to bring in thousands of people to Terre Haute.

Board members read a statement about the cancellations on Wednesday morning.

Leaders say concern grew about safely hosting the event in a short amount of time.

Members are still in talks with event hosts to possibly a private fly-in to record and share online.