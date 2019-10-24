Aire Wellness accepts Elements Gift Certificates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local business is helping another business after its closing.

Elements Salon and Spa in Terre Haute recently closed.

Now, Aire Wellness Spa and Float Therapy Center is helping Elements’ customers.

It’s honoring all unexpired gift cards for the salon.

Business owners told News 10 if a service costs more than $75, only 30-percent of the service cost can be purchased with the gift certificate. This applies until the amount of the gift certificate is gone.

<"Now they [Elements’ customers] are displaced from their spa home, and we’re just one spa in the area saying ‘Hey, we have our arms open and our doors open,’ and we’d love to have you here, and we’d love to have you in our spa family,” co-owner Theresa Rennick told News 10.

Gift certificates can be used through March 2020.