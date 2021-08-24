Clear

Airbnb says it will host 20,000 Afghan refugees

Airbnb has pledged to provide free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees.

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 6:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Airbnb has pledged to provide free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees.

CEO Brian Chesky said Tuesday that the program would begin immediately, and that Airbnb would pay for the stays.

"The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up," Chesky said in a series of posts on Twitter.

Chesky said the company would work closely with NGOs and its nonprofit arm, Airbnb.org, which provides housing to people in need following natural disasters and other crises.

Chesky did not say how long refugees would be housed, or how long the company would fund their stays. The company did not immediately respond to a request from CNN Business for further information.

Tens of thousands of people have been attempting to leave Afghanistan in recent days after the country's capital, Kabul, fell to the Taliban. Many Afghans have come to the airport in Kabul in hopes of departing on evacuation flights operated by the United States and other governments.

Decades of conflict in Afghanistan has already produced an acute refugee crisis. There are almost 2.5 million registered refugees from Afghanistan, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, comprising the largest protracted refugee population in Asia.

NGOs, religious groups and local governments in the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries have pledged to help Afghan refugees. Chesky called on the business community to follow suit.

"I hope this inspires other business leaders to do the same. There's no time to waste," Chesky said on Tuesday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Mostly clear, muggy evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports in the summer heat

Image

Shelburn residents will soon have a new place for summer fun

Image

Palestine Rodeo set to make its return in 2021

Image

Vigo County Commissioners react to federal lawsuit

Image

Vigo County Solid Waste Management clean-up day

Image

A cool down is on the way...kind of. Anissa explains here

Image

New group takes over much-loved Terre Haute fall event

Image

More autism resources will soon be available in Terre Haute

Image

First Financial announces merger with western Kentucky based bank

Image

High school sports and the heat

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1491582

Reported Deaths: 26194
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58367910682
DuPage978641330
Will820201056
Lake722811032
Kane62439822
Winnebago36341531
Madison35127547
St. Clair32673540
McHenry31040302
Peoria24473350
Champaign23418167
Sangamon21933250
McLean20057195
Tazewell18452313
Rock Island16310332
Kankakee15365224
Kendall14218101
LaSalle13496264
Macon12286217
Vermilion11418161
Adams11161137
DeKalb10721123
Williamson9596140
Whiteside7437174
Boone718681
Ogle652384
Jackson648470
Grundy645179
Coles6358103
Clinton630493
Knox6002157
Franklin575283
Marion5598127
Macoupin547793
Henry545270
Jefferson5248126
Woodford516584
Livingston515194
Stephenson505587
Effingham504376
Randolph484290
Monroe478996
Morgan449194
Logan443067
Fulton439362
Lee433556
Christian431478
Montgomery412274
Bureau400486
Perry368965
Iroquois348969
Fayette341056
McDonough331152
Saline317658
Jersey298252
Douglas280136
Union274042
Crawford263127
Lawrence262529
Shelby253840
Pike228154
Cass224427
Bond223924
Hancock219734
Wayne218154
Carroll210537
Clark210236
White209027
Richland207547
Ford206652
Warren196250
Jo Daviess191524
Edgar191342
Washington187625
Clay185243
Johnson180819
Moultrie178729
Mason178348
Greene173735
De Witt173229
Piatt170414
Wabash170312
Mercer162934
Massac162042
Menard139812
Cumberland138520
Jasper125418
Marshall121019
Hamilton102416
Brown9406
Schuyler8907
Pulaski8349
Edwards76313
Stark70826
Scott6202
Gallatin6024
Calhoun5832
Henderson57314
Alexander56511
Putnam5163
Hardin48212
Pope3914
Unassigned732432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 825549

Reported Deaths: 14263
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1133281845
Lake588611044
Allen46834711
Hamilton39631431
St. Joseph38567570
Elkhart30645478
Vanderburgh26025412
Tippecanoe24809237
Johnson20550399
Porter20220330
Hendricks19479327
Clark15155206
Madison14860355
Vigo13745260
Monroe13225183
LaPorte13038227
Delaware11898200
Howard11755246
Kosciusko10184125
Hancock9465153
Warrick9099158
Bartholomew8946158
Floyd8929189
Grant7878183
Wayne7784204
Boone7620107
Morgan7548149
Dubois6680118
Marshall6647118
Henry6502115
Dearborn644978
Noble640593
Cass6385113
Lawrence5788133
Jackson561177
Shelby550098
Gibson5192100
Huntington512985
Harrison508678
Montgomery496994
DeKalb493988
Clinton489859
Knox466892
Miami455974
Whitley450846
Steuben439863
Putnam438263
Jasper419958
Wabash407484
Jefferson394590
Adams392259
Ripley378871
White353854
Daviess3374101
Wells328081
Scott323359
Greene323086
Decatur322793
Clay319050
Posey311737
Fayette304166
LaGrange286973
Washington279540
Jennings274752
Spencer268431
Randolph263284
Fountain258252
Owen244060
Sullivan243946
Starke242460
Orange229556
Fulton226848
Jay219432
Carroll218324
Perry215741
Vermillion199445
Rush190627
Franklin188135
Tipton186850
Parke176017
Pike157935
Blackford144533
Pulaski131850
Newton127240
Benton118115
Crawford115518
Brown115444
Martin102315
Warren96015
Switzerland9568
Union80510
Ohio65211
Unassigned0435