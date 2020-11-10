Air bag fragments kill Volvo driver, touching off recall

DETROIT (AP) — Metal fragments from an exploding air bag inflator have killed the driver of an older Volvo, touching off a U.S. recall of up to 54,000 cars.

The inflators in this case were made by auto parts supplier ZF/TRW, but U.S. government documents show they perform similarly to deadly inflators made by Takata.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday that it’s reviewing data with Volvo about other vehicles with the inflators and will decide on further action. ZF/TRW didn't immediately respond to messages left Saturday asking about whether the inflators were sold to other automakers.

The federal agency says the Volvo inflator rupture is the only known incident worldwide. The recall covers Volvo S60 and S80 cars from 2001 through 2003 model years.

