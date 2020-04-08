Clear
Air Race Classic canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

A women's cross-country flight race set to include Terre Haute has been canceled.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 5:57 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Air Race Classic, which was set to include activities in Terre Haute, has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The cross-country airplane race was scheduled for the end of June. More than 100 female pilots were expected to be involved.

The Board of Directors says the decision is in the best interests of the safety and well-being for racers and volunteers.

According to a news release on the Air Race Classic (ARC) website, "This year, for only the second time since World War II, the annual women's cross-country air race will not take place. In 1974, the race was not held due to a national fuel crisis. This year, a global pandemic is grounding the planes and teams that fly the race to test their piloting skill and to promote women aviators."

The ARC dates back to the 1929 Women's Air Derby. Amelia Earhart and 19 other daring female pilots raced from Santa Monica, California, to Cleveland, Ohio.

