TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Air Race Classic, which was set to include activities in Terre Haute, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The cross-country airplane race was scheduled for the end of June. More than 100 female pilots were expected to be involved.
The Board of Directors says the decision is in the best interests of the safety and well-being for racers and volunteers.
According to a news release on the Air Race Classic (ARC) website, "This year, for only the second time since World War II, the annual women's cross-country air race will not take place. In 1974, the race was not held due to a national fuel crisis. This year, a global pandemic is grounding the planes and teams that fly the race to test their piloting skill and to promote women aviators."
The ARC dates back to the 1929 Women's Air Derby. Amelia Earhart and 19 other daring female pilots raced from Santa Monica, California, to Cleveland, Ohio.
Related Content
- Air Race Classic canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
- Community School of the Arts adds to list of local programs canceling due to COVID-19
- Real estate industry adapts due to COVID-19
- Concerns about COVID-19 and Spring Break travels
- ACLU petitions for release of some inmates due to COVID-19 concerns
- Numerous Indy flight cancellations due to East Coast winter storm
- Facebook cancels its biggest conference amid coronavirus concerns
- Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder due to asbestos concerns
- Terre Haute Parks Dept. gives away free Easter eggs after canceling hunt for COVID-19 safety
- Barnes & Noble cancels plan to put people of color on the covers of classic books after backlash