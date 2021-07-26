Air Quality Action Day issued for Indiana counties. Here's what you need to know

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) --An Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) has been issued for Tuesday, July 27, 2021, by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).

With hot, dry, and stagnant conditions settling into Indiana, IDEM is forecasting high ozone levels for several counties in the Wabash Valley. Unlike recent AQAD issuances, Tuesday's is not due to the wildfire smoke.

High ozone levels occur when sunlight and hot conditions combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors. According to the IDEM website, all Indiana counties in the News 10 viewing area will be impacted by these conditions. Mark Derf, a Section Chief in the IDEM Air Quality Office, told News 10 that Tuesday's air quality may impact those in sensitive groups.

"We encourage people for when this action day occurs that they stay inside if they can. If they need to be out, kind of limit their exposure to the outdoor air," he expressed.

According to IDEM, on 'Air Quality Action Days,' residents are encouraged to:

Drive less: carpool, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible

Combine errands into one trip

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above

According to IDEM, the AQAD will be in effect until 11:59 p.m.

The department will evaluate air quality decisions one day at a time.

To track the air quality in your county, click here.