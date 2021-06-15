Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute is getting a new tool for training

The Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute will see a $9,000,000 investment. The Biden Administration said the money being used locally was diverted from border wall funding under the Trump Administration.

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 3:26 PM
Posted By: Brianna Shackelford

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute will see a $9,000,000 investment. The Biden Administration said the money being used locally was diverted from border wall funding under the Trump Administration.

The base is off of State Road 42 on the east side of town. It's behind the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

Michael Holmes is the Vice Commander of the 181st Intelligence Wing. He told News 10 the money will go toward building a new arms range.

Right now, Holmes said that they are in the beginning process of planning. The money is available for them to use, but they have to come up with a plan before they'll see any of it.

LINK | Biden administration announces $9 million investment in Terre Haute Air National National Guard base

Holmes said that having this arms range here would be very beneficial for the airmen.

He told us that all airmen have to be able to use a sidearm.

He said right now training takes place at an offsite facility. Having one on-site would make the training process go by more smoothly.

Holmes said the money would also go towards improving other buildings on the base.

Holmes said, "But the good news is it could give us an opportunity to increase the infrastructure and increase the readiness of our airmen."

Holmes said he hopes to be done with the design process in the next coming weeks.

He adds he knows this new fire range will be a great tool for the airmen to use.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Comfortable and sunny!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Vigo County School Corporation is hopeful for a normal school year

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High: 84°

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Shakamak ready to add to baseball legacy

Image

Northwestern offers Joey Hart

Image

Indiana Military Musem to honor Vietnam veterans this weekend

Image

A local shelter is getting the funds they need to keep their doors open

Image

Terre Haute businesses honored for American flag display

Image

Knox County woman speaks out following her mother's death

Image

Local production company to begin work on last film

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1387679

Reported Deaths: 25490
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55590210427
DuPage923181318
Will768831028
Lake683111011
Kane59389804
Winnebago34064501
Madison30904526
McHenry29175294
St. Clair28271519
Peoria23440339
Champaign21090153
Sangamon19073237
McLean18544187
Tazewell17213304
Rock Island15238328
Kankakee14533216
Kendall1327598
LaSalle12767249
Macon10991211
DeKalb10101121
Vermilion9993141
Adams8659126
Williamson7570134
Whiteside7196174
Boone682977
Ogle620583
Grundy598678
Clinton578791
Coles5763100
Knox5640153
Jackson509865
Henry507370
Livingston489691
Woodford481982
Stephenson481585
Macoupin478288
Effingham476472
Franklin454778
Marion4512117
Jefferson4417122
Monroe438094
Lee419453
Randolph416187
Fulton405159
Logan396063
Morgan393082
Christian383675
Montgomery379074
Bureau378383
Fayette322055
Perry319960
Iroquois313167
McDonough290151
Jersey271652
Douglas260536
Saline260157
Lawrence241127
Shelby232337
Union227140
Crawford214526
Bond208824
Cass203027
Ford188348
Warren183748
Clark183633
Jo Daviess182624
Pike181753
Wayne180753
Hancock180131
Carroll178037
Richland176940
Edgar176440
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162928
De Witt157129
Mason154145
Piatt152314
Clay149543
Mercer149334
Johnson147316
Greene145334
Massac135840
Wabash135512
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper116118
Marshall108219
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7276
Pulaski6997
Stark64824
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5292
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47311
Gallatin4684
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL50
Unassigned02420

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 749532

Reported Deaths: 13746
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1030911775
Lake554681006
Allen41636691
St. Joseph36947564
Hamilton36527416
Elkhart29363459
Tippecanoe22862225
Vanderburgh22542400
Porter19331325
Johnson18405388
Hendricks17588317
Clark13200193
Madison13120344
Vigo12604253
LaPorte12394221
Monroe12163175
Delaware10947198
Howard10263225
Kosciusko9614119
Hancock8549144
Bartholomew8162157
Warrick7854156
Floyd7772180
Grant7229179
Wayne7155201
Boone6917103
Morgan6736141
Dubois6211118
Marshall6206116
Cass5991108
Henry5894108
Dearborn588978
Noble580186
Jackson508674
Shelby500897
Lawrence4732121
Gibson444093
Harrison440773
Clinton440055
DeKalb438785
Montgomery434690
Whitley406042
Huntington402281
Steuben399259
Miami392768
Jasper386954
Knox375790
Putnam372160
Wabash360583
Ripley346570
Adams344955
Jefferson335685
White330253
Daviess3031100
Wells295181
Decatur289992
Greene286385
Fayette284864
Posey273735
LaGrange272872
Scott269955
Clay265848
Washington244934
Randolph244683
Jennings235149
Spencer234231
Starke227558
Fountain218647
Sullivan213943
Owen211058
Fulton201542
Jay200932
Carroll193420
Orange188055
Perry186937
Rush175726
Vermillion173644
Franklin170235
Tipton165846
Parke149016
Pike138034
Blackford136132
Pulaski120247
Newton112736
Brown103943
Crawford102316
Benton101014
Martin91515
Warren83615
Switzerland8098
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0420