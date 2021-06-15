Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute is getting a new tool for training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute will see a $9,000,000 investment. The Biden Administration said the money being used locally was diverted from border wall funding under the Trump Administration.

The base is off of State Road 42 on the east side of town. It's behind the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

Michael Holmes is the Vice Commander of the 181st Intelligence Wing. He told News 10 the money will go toward building a new arms range.

Right now, Holmes said that they are in the beginning process of planning. The money is available for them to use, but they have to come up with a plan before they'll see any of it.

Holmes said that having this arms range here would be very beneficial for the airmen.

He told us that all airmen have to be able to use a sidearm.

He said right now training takes place at an offsite facility. Having one on-site would make the training process go by more smoothly.

Holmes said the money would also go towards improving other buildings on the base.

Holmes said, "But the good news is it could give us an opportunity to increase the infrastructure and increase the readiness of our airmen."

Holmes said he hopes to be done with the design process in the next coming weeks.

He adds he knows this new fire range will be a great tool for the airmen to use.