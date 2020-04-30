Air Guard flyovers in central Indiana potponed to Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A series of flyovers by the Indiana Air National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing in several central Indiana cities has been postponed to Saturday due to weather and expanded.
The flyovers by four A-10 Thunderbolts are intended to salute hospitals and to lift morale during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
11:35 - Terre Haute, IN downtown
11:50 - Johnson Armory (Near Franklin, IN)
11:55 - Community hospital
(1500 N Ritter Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46219)
11:57 – St. Vincent hospital
(13500 US Highway 31 N, Carmel, IN 46032)
12:00 - VA/IU hospital
(550 University Blvd. Indianapolis, IN 46202)
12:02 - Lawrence Armory (near Lawrence, IN)
12:05 - Anderson, IN downtown
12:08 - Muncie, IN downtown
12:15 - Marion VA hospital
(1700 E 38th St. Marion, IN 46953)
The flyovers now are scheduled for downtown Terre Haute at 11:35 a.m., the Johnson Armory near Franklin at 11:50, then, minutes later, Community Hospital East, St. Vincent Hospital in Carmel, the VA Hospital and University Hospital in downtown Indianapolis, the Lawrence Armory, downtown Anderson at 12:05 p.m., then downtown Muncie, and the Marion VA hospital.
The Indianapolis flyover previously scheduled for April 30, 2020 has been postponed due to weather and moved to...
Posted by 122nd Fighter Wing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020
