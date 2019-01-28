Air Force Major General John Taylor Jr. given a hero's farewell in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A war veteran with ties to the Wabash Valley got a hero's send-off on Monday.

It was all thanks to the community.

United States Air Force General John Taylor Jr. died earlier this month.

He served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

He didn't live in Terre Haute but wanted to be buried next to his wife.

Originally his funeral detail only had one escort...a friend from Texas.

When word got out...the community responded big time.

Major General Taylor served with the Air National Guard.

That's where we met Will Hoffman.

He's the friend that traveled from Texas.

Hoffman spoke with us, telling us how important Major General Taylor was.

"I got to know him pretty well through th0e years. I've known him since then, and we did a lot of things together...and he's a real icon," Hofmann said.

His burial took place at Highland Lawn Cemetery in Terre Haute.