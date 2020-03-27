Ahead of the two-year-anniversary of her son's death, Terre Haute mom shares her message on a billboard

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mother is honoring her son and sending a message.

Garrett Sands was shot and killed two years ago on Saturday.

His mother, Jayna Sullivan put up a billboard in Terre Haute.

She told us she wanted to say something from her heart.

"No family should have to suffer the tragic, senseless death of a child. As Garrett’s mother, and out of my love for my son, my plea to everyone is for safety," Sullivan said.

The billboard includes her wishes for people to not buy alcohol for minors and for people to own guns responsibly.

Police said there was underage drinking at the house when Garrett was shot.