TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mother is honoring her son and sending a message.
Garrett Sands was shot and killed two years ago on Saturday.
His mother, Jayna Sullivan put up a billboard in Terre Haute.
She told us she wanted to say something from her heart.
"No family should have to suffer the tragic, senseless death of a child. As Garrett’s mother, and out of my love for my son, my plea to everyone is for safety," Sullivan said.
The billboard includes her wishes for people to not buy alcohol for minors and for people to own guns responsibly.
LINK | NATHAN DERICKSON SENTENCED FOR THE DEATH OF GARRETT SANDS
Police said there was underage drinking at the house when Garrett was shot.
Related Content
- Ahead of the two-year-anniversary of her son's death, Terre Haute mom shares her message on a billboard
- Terre Haute based company celebrates 80th anniversary
- Terre Haute billboard pays tribute to Pittsburgh shooting victims
- Terre Haute church sponsors anti-casino billboards around the city
- Mom marks son's first "angelversary"
- Terre Haute mom continues to honor her late son through kindness
- Terre Haute South Rotary Club celebrates 40th anniversary
- A Terre Haute business celebrates its 20-year anniversary
- Terre Haute mom jailed on child neglect allegations
- Terre Haute son gives father gift of life
Scroll for more content...