Ahead of the 2020-2021 school year, VCSC reminds parents about immunizations

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The start of the school year is inching closer.

The Vigo County School Corporation wants to remind parents to get their children's immunizations up-to-date before they return to the classroom.

This is a requirement and needs to be done by the first day of school.

It's important to point out that immunization requirements have changed slightly for the 2020-2021 school year.

One of those changes involves the hepatitis A vaccine. All grades are required to have two valid doses.

"Yes, we are in the midst of a pandemic...but we're so focused on COVID-19 and our children getting COVID-19, but let's not forget about the other vaccines or the other diseases that are going around," Ellen Miller, the Chairperson of Nursing at the Vigo County School Corporation told us.

Miller stressed the importance of getting this requirement done, and not waiting until the last minute.