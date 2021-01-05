Ahead of Lisa Montgomery's federal execution, her attorneys executive clemency to Trump

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We continue to follow developments regarding the proposed execution of Lisa Montgomery.

She's the only woman on federal death row.

Montgomery is scheduled for execution at the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary on January 12.

On Tuesday, her attorneys submitted a petition for executive clemency to President Donald Trump.

The attorneys claim Montgomery has suffered years of mental illness and should face lesser punishment.

Montgomery was convicted of killing a woman and then cutting out the woman's baby from the womb.