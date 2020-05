TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mental health hospital has reopened after a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

Harsha Behavioral Center in Terre Haute voluntarily closed for two weeks.

A company cleaned the facility in that time for the safety of patients and staff.

Harsha is the only mental health inpatient facility for children and young people in a 60-mile radius.

Precautions will remain in place. That includes screenings and increased cleaning.

Communal areas will remain closed.