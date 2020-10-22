After visiting a haunted house, an ISU student thought that would be the only scare of his night. He was wrong.

Interstate 70, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana State University student Caleb Needham was driving home this past weekend when he said a pumpkin smashed through his window. That pumpkin was thrown from an overpass. The large pumpkin caused serious damage to Needham's car, but luckily he walked away from the accident without a scratch.

Needham was driving on Interstate 70 around 4 in the morning. He was driving home from a haunted house that he visited that night with friends. He didn't know he was in for another scare on the way home.

Suddenly, he said he saw a semi-truck swerve out of the way. He didn't think anything was out of the ordinary at that time, he just thought the semi-truck was avoiding a dead animal.

Needham said the next thing that happened was unthinkable. "I was going like 70 on cruise control and then a pumpkin dropped, probably like 50 feet or something."

Thankfully, he didn't have a scratch on him, but he admits the ordeal could've been worse.

He said, "I'm just glad it happened to me with no passengers in there, instead of like a family coming back from fall break and they lose a mother, or father, or one of their kids."

He does have something to say to the people who threw the pumpkin on the overpass. He said, "I forgive them for what they did because the change in the world starts with one person."

Needham said he's just thankful to be alive telling this story.

We spoke with Indiana State Police Sargent Matt Ames on the investigation. He says investigators are looking at security footage from the area.

He says police do not have any suspects yet. They're using that security video to look at cars driving by the area during the time of the accident. Sergeant Ames said things like this can happen, so pay attention at all times.

He said they just want people to feel comfortable driving on the road. He said, "Because we want everyone to feel safe as they're traveling down the interstate. When they're traveling 75-80 miles an hour and not have to be concerned about someone throwing something off of an overpass at them whether it be a pumpkin or whether or not it be a rock."

Indiana state police also tell me if you see a group of people just hanging out on an overpass you need to dial 911.