After tireless work, school hit by typhoon set to open Monday

A photo showing work being down for the Saipan Community School. (Photo Credit, Jessica Williams' Go Fund Me)

A school badly damaged by a Typhoon is set to open again on Monday.

Posted: Nov. 4, 2018 12:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS (WTHI) - A school badly damaged by a Typhoon is set to open again on Monday.

Typhoon Yutu devastated part of the Northern Mariana Islands in late October.

They're a U.S. territory north of Guam and south of Japan.

Saipan Community School is one of many buildings damaged in the massive storm.

Jessica Williams, from Washington, Indiana, is a first-grade teacher at the school.

Williams launched a Go Fund Me page to collect donations. Her goal is to collect $300,000 to rebuild a school.

Williams announced on the page, "Our staff, alumni, and volunteers have been working tirelessly to get our campus ready for students to come back. We are happy to announce that Monday November 5th school will be back in session! Thank you for your prayers and donations. We couldn't have accomplished this without you!"

Williams says staff members have been working hard for students to have a safe place with some normalcy.

To donate to their Go Fund Me, click here.

