After their old one was vandalized, Chances and Services for Youth receives new bus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The kids involved in Chances and Services for Youth Summer Programs will have a new bus to ride in.
The CASY bus was vandalized last July when nine windows were shot out.
Thanks to Great Dane and the Vigo County School Corporation, they have a new one.
The school corporation donated the bus, and Great Dane helped give it a fresh coat of paint.
