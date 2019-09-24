TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is stepping up to help continue a tradition in Tere Haute.
That's after the Vigo County Veterans Council said they were canceling the annual Veterans Day Parade due to a lack of interest.
This is a story we first told you about on Monday.
Now, the Loyal Veterans Batallion is teaming up with council members to help get things back up and running.
Things are still in the works.
Those at the Loyal Veterans Batallion say they'll have more details later this week.
If you would like to volunteer, check out their Facebook page here.
Related Content
- After the Veterans Day Parade was canceled in Terre Haute...a local group steps up to make it happen
- Terre Haute's Labor Day Parade
- Annual Veterans Day Parade set for Sunday in Terre Haute
- 'We can't start forgetting about our veterans,' local veterans frustrated there will be no Veterans Day parade in Terre Haute
- Saint Patrick's Day parade kicks off in downtown Terre Haute
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Local groups host community dinner in West Terre Haute
- The next step in Terre Haute's casino hopes happens on Thursday
- Group works to help Terre Haute homeless
- Trump cancels military parade, ‘maybe next year'
Scroll for more content...