After the Veterans Day Parade was canceled in Terre Haute...a local group steps up to make it happen

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is stepping up to help continue a tradition in Tere Haute.

That's after the Vigo County Veterans Council said they were canceling the annual Veterans Day Parade due to a lack of interest.

Now, the Loyal Veterans Batallion is teaming up with council members to help get things back up and running.

Things are still in the works.

Those at the Loyal Veterans Batallion say they'll have more details later this week.

