After the Little Italy Festival was canceled, a group of middle school kids decided to do something about it

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the Little Italy Festival for 2020, but that didn't stop students at one local middle school from finding a way to hold the event virtually.

Maria Sellers, a teacher at South Vermillion Middle School says the virtual option will let you learn about the history behind the festival.

She says those who visit virtually will see what kids believe are the important components of the Italian heritage.

"One kid created paper dolls. And in the paper doll project, you'll see things you can cut out...all Italian clothes, through the 1800s, 1900s, and 2000s," Sellers said.

The virtual option also offers students cooking ideas with their families, dancing, singers, and even a mock t-shirt shop.

