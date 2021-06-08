After telling a West Terre Haute woman she could receive a citation for overgrown grass, this helpful officer returns to mow her yard

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a story that will make you smile.

A West Terre Haute police officer put the phrase community servant to use on Monday.

A West Terre Haute woman shared photos on social media of Officer Tommy Roberts mowing her yard.

She says he originally stopped by, noticed her yard was overgrown and warned she could receive a citation.

Later on, he came back and surprised her and cut the grass himself.

She says she is grateful to Officer Roberts and wants others to know his good deed.

In a post on social media, Lisa Yob said, "Everyone share please he needs to be praised!!"