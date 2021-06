SHELBURN Ind. (WTHI) - A festival will return to the Wabash Valley after being away for nearly four years.

The Shelburn Old Fashioned Days kick off this weekend.

The festival started in the 70s, but it hasn't taken place since 2017. There are a variety of activities at the festival.

Organizers say they are happy to bring the tradition.

The fair is going on this Friday and Saturday. You can find more information here.