After surviving 81 days as Syrian rebel prisoner, photojournalist speaks in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - He survived 81 days of terror...and on Thursday he shared his story with the Wabash Valley.
Jonathan Alpeyrie is a French American photojournalist.
He spoke at the CANDLES Museum in Terre Haute.
In 2013, rebels captured him while he was on assignment in Syria.
He was bound, blindfolded, and beaten for nearly three months, until his release.
He spoke to an audience about forgiveness and the strength of the human spirit.
"You find out a lot about yourself in these circumstances...and you actually find out you are stronger than you actually think you are and you actually pull through and come out alive," Alpeyrie said.
He wrote a book about his experiences called "The Shattered Lens: A War Photographer's True Story of Captivity and Survival in Syria."
He was at the CANDLES Museum as part of the 'Be the Change Speaker Series.'
