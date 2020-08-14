After spending over $70,000 feeding local kids - the Clay Youth Food Program needs your help

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hunger exists in our community in a normal time. The pandemic has compounded the issue as people have lost their jobs.

The Clay Youth Food Program is one of many groups that has worked to make sure families have food.

The group has spent around $71,000 since school went remote back in March.

COVID-19 cause a hit because two fundraisers had to cancel. They would have brought in around $15,000.

Now, more than ever, the program needs support.

If you can help, call the YMCA at 812-442-6761. You can also send donations to: Clay County YMCA, 225 E Kruzan St, Brazil, IN 47834, marked: Youth Food Program