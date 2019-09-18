After someone caused thousands of dollars in damage, repairs start at Clark County cemetery

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Repairs have started for headstones in a Clark County cemetery.
Over the weekend, Martinsville town officials say several tombstones in the city's cemetery were vandalized, with some being knocked off their bases and others being snapped in half.
In total, they say there was nearly $3,000 in damages.
Martinsville mayor Herman Davidson posted on social media saying Adam's Memorial started resetting the headstones on Wednesday morning.
Police are still searching for the person or people responsible for the damage.
If you have any information, call the Martinsville Police at 217-382-4023.
