After skipping last year, Covered Bridge Festival just over a week away

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's fall, and that means many across the Valley are gearing up for the Covered Bridge Festival.

As of today, there are only ten days left until the festival. The famous festival is Parke County's main attraction.

Organizers say it usually brings 1 million people to the county each year.

At the festival, you'll find food, vendors, crafters, and much more.

The festival is taking place next Friday, October 8th. It will run until October 17th. Each day, it runs from 9 am to 6 pm.

COVERED BRIDGE FESTIVAL 2020

Parke County Commissioners voted to cancel the festival last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

During last year's vote, Commissioner president Jim Meece said it was a tough decision. But, he said the risk was too high.

"There's no way you could put, how many lives for so much money. There's no way to put that. So, that health and safety and the welfare of our people has got to be paramount on our minds," Meece said.