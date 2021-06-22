After she was forced to drop out of school for medical reasons in 1936, 102-year-old Paris woman set to earn her diploma

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A very special high school graduation is set to take place next month in Paris, Illinois.

Gladys Wright was all set to graduate high school all the way back in 1936. Because of severe illness during her senior year, she had to drop out.

At 102-years-old, Gladys will now receive her diploma. She will graduate from high school in Paris in July.

According to a post on the Paris Union School District No. 95 Facebook page, Gladys completed the final class she needed just last week to earn her high school diploma.

The post added this isn't an honorary diploma; Gladys finished the coursework she needed to graduate.

You can help Gladys with her celebration! Send her a card congratulating her for this achievement at 300 South Eads Avenue, Paris, IL 61944.