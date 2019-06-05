Clear
After seeing a spike in Clay County, local vet talks about the steps to take if you think your dog has Parvo - and how to prevent it

It is a virus that can be contagious, mainly in dogs. It can also be fatal if not treated properly...and if it is treated properly, it can be costly.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 4:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We continue to learn more about the spread of a virus that has pet owners concerned.

On Tuesday, we first told you that the humane shelter in Clay County has seen a rise in the Parvovirus, with nearly 20 cases this year.

We stopped by the Brown Veterinary Clinic in Terre Haute.

Experts say if they take in a dog with Parvo, they will give that dog what's called supportive care.

This includes tests, fluids, medication, and things to support the dog in recovery.

Beth Brown, who practices at the clinic, said depending on the case and what is necessary, treatment could cost the pet owner up to $1,000.

That's why she recommends vaccines for puppies starting around six weeks.

It's a scary virus, but Dr. Brown says her clinic has not seen an increase in recent months.

"You always hate to say that you haven't seen it...because there is a thing called a jinx, but so far, we've been very fortunate. We have not seen a large increase in the number of cases," Dr. Brown told us.

She told us the virus is seasonal, so an influx could be coming.

She recommends keeping puppies that haven't been vaccinated at home.

