After receiving a video, Terre Haute Police arrest this mom for battering a child

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have arrested a woman accused of domestic battery against a child.

On Wednesday, the Terre Haute Police Department says they received a video of a child allegedly being battered by his mom.

After police received the video, the juvenile division started investigating.

A short time later, detectives arrested Stacey Smith.

She was charged with domestic battery against a family member less than 14.

Police say the victim was placed in a safe environment.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call Detective Don Toney at 812-244-2654.