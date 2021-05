PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Cyclists are invited to experience all that Putnam County has to offer. An event called 'Pedal Putnam' was supposed to start last year.

You'll find all of the details about the new event on the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau website.

The event happens on Saturday, October 2.

It includes three routes:

62-miles

40-miles

12-miles

The event is open to all abilities. You can register online here. Prices range from $25 to $60.