VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Campus visits have resumed at Ivy Tech Community College.

That includes the Terre Haute campus. They are offering small group, socially distant tours.

Prospective students will be able to visit the campus in April. It's to give the students a chance to learn more about the college.

Summer classes start on June 7. Many of those classes will return to in-person learning. There will also be virtual and online classes.

