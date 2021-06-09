After no public feedback, ISU to vote on tuition increase next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A tuition hearing at Indiana State University received no public feedback on Wednesday.

The university held a virtual hearing on a proposed increase. It ended after no participation from those watching.

If approved, there will be a $66 increase per semester for a full-time, in-state undergraduate student.

That would take effect in the fall.

The following year would see a $67 increase per semester.

The Board of Trustees will consider the proposal next Friday. The face-to-face meeting will be open to the public. It will also be streamed.