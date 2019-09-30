Clear

After nearly 5 years, Kaylyn Whitaker's murder case may finally come to a close

Monday morning a man connected to a nearly five-year murder case will appear in court for his sentencing. Following the decision, Connor Scott could spend most of his life behind bars.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 9:14 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- Monday morning a man connected to a nearly five-year murder case will appear in court for his sentencing. 

Following the decision, Connor Scott could spend most of his life behind bars.

Here are the original details of this case:

Kaylyn Whitaker died on October 31, 2014.

Scott, her fiance at the time, told authorities Whitaker attempted to commit suicide.

After months of uncertainty, the story changed from suicide to homicide. 

In February, the 24-year-old fiance went directly to the police and confessed to her murder.

Whitaker's family told News 10 that they will be reading an impact statement during the hearing.

Kaylyn's mother says that once he is sentenced, the family will gain a sense of peace after years of suffering.

The hearing will take place in Marshall and begin at 9 a.m. central time.

News 10 will be in the courtroom and will provide updates on the case as we learn more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
The Return of Summer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

After nearly 5 years, Kaylyn Whitaker's murder case may finally come to a close

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Summer Heat! Breezy! High: 90°

Image

Taste of Memorial

Image

Mid-century church tour

Image

Mediterranean Festival

Image

Drama therapy launch party

Image

Swing for a Cure Softball Tournament

Image

Benefit ride for Garrett Woltman

Image

WWII Veteran honored for service

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say