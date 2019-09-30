After nearly 5 years, Kaylyn Whitaker's murder case may finally come to a close

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- Monday morning a man connected to a nearly five-year murder case will appear in court for his sentencing.

Following the decision, Connor Scott could spend most of his life behind bars.

Here are the original details of this case:

Kaylyn Whitaker died on October 31, 2014.

Scott, her fiance at the time, told authorities Whitaker attempted to commit suicide.

After months of uncertainty, the story changed from suicide to homicide.

In February, the 24-year-old fiance went directly to the police and confessed to her murder.

Whitaker's family told News 10 that they will be reading an impact statement during the hearing.

Kaylyn's mother says that once he is sentenced, the family will gain a sense of peace after years of suffering.

The hearing will take place in Marshall and begin at 9 a.m. central time.

News 10 will be in the courtroom and will provide updates on the case as we learn more.