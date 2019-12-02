After merit commission suspends Terre Haute firefighter charged with child porn, fire chief pushes back to have him terminated

Clear
Posted: Dec 2, 2019 5:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's fire chief is pushing back on a decision from the fire merit commission.

It all stems back to the arrest of a Terre Haute firefighter on child pornography charges.

Fisher filed an appeal. It says that Fisher is "aggrieved by the recent decision of the fire merit commission."

LINK | TERRE HAUTE FIREFIGHTER CHARGED WITH CHILD MOLESTATION HAS BEEN SUSPENDED WITHOUT PAY

Plunkett was arrested in September on charges of child pornography.

He went before the commission. There, they heard evidence related to the request to fire Plunkett.

Some of those allegations included claims Plunkett had operated a vehicle while intoxicated.

The commission found there wasn't enough proof for many of these claims. They decided to suspend Plunkett without pay.

Fisher's appeal calls that decision "arbitrary and capricious."

He wants it overturned.

"I feel the character of this person does not reflect the character of the Terre Haute Fire Department and our firefighters and that's why I'm seeking termination," Fisher said.

