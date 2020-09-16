Clear

After losing her daughter to suicide, a local woman is helping other grieving families

Sep 16, 2020
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local mother is helping others dealing with loss after losing her daughter to suicide.

Unfortunately, after a suicide, most families are left to clean-up the aftermath... especially if they can't afford to hire someone.

This is one of the reasons Christina Crist and Team of Mercy are joining forces to offer a 'biohazard scene clean-up' to grieving families.

"Studies show that individuals that are left to clean up their own devices after a loved one's death are at risk to repeat suicide up to 300%," said Crist.

Depending on the type of death, it can cost a family up to $1,000 or more. 

Crist tells us that the company they've partnered up with will take care of the cleaning, and Team of Mercy will help with the cost.

If a family is unable to pay off the rest of the cost, after insurance, the non-profit  will handle the rest.

After losing her daughter in 2013, she says no family should ever have to clean up after a suicide.

"To me, talking about her, helping prevent that next suicide it keeps Hannah alive. She's not here physically, but I believe spiritually, she's her through our community to help bring awareness," said Crist.

To learn more about the 'biohazard scene clean-up', click here.

